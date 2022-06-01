Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Short Interest Update

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PLX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 2,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,521. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, CEO Dror Bashan acquired 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

