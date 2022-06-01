Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Short Interest Update

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, CEO Dror Bashan purchased 68,000 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 2,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,521. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

