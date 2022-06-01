Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Short Interest Down 16.5% in May

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 562,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RSHYY opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and heat in Russia. It generates electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and geothermal energy. The company has an installed electricity generation capacity of 38 GW.

