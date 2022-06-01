Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Short Interest Down 16.5% in May

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 562,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of RSHYY opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.20.
About Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (Get Rating)
