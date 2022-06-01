Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.14.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $330.64 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $281.64 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.69 and its 200-day moving average is $359.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

