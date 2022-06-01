Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.14.
Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $330.64 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $281.64 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.69 and its 200-day moving average is $359.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28.
In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage (Get Rating)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
