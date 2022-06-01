Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PULM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.