Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 466,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE PIM opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.