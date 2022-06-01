Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 466,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PIM opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
