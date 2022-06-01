Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $104.16. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

