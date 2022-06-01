Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a report released on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $114.80 and a 12 month high of $197.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

