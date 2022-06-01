Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

