Quantum (QMCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.26.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quantum by 24.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quantum by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quantum by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Quantum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

