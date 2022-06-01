QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. QuantumScape reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $731,765.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $77,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,016,626 shares of company stock worth $14,724,655. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 24.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 77.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. 6,715,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,097,426. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 7.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

