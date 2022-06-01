Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of QRTEB stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 3,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.78. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

