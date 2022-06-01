Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

