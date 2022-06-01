Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.64.

RL stock opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 235,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,196,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,828,000 after acquiring an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

