Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

Shares of RL stock opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average of $113.72. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.55 and a 1 year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 235,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,196,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,828,000 after buying an additional 54,350 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

