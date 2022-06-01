Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells $1,474,652.17 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 101,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,474,652.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,036,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,353,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of METC stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. 2,077,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $600.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 53,471 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.