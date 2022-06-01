Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells $3,408,863.00 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $3,408,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,873,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of METC stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. 2,077,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 56.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 40,713 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

