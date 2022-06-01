Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc Sells 145,801 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,211,801.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,138,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,124,776.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yorktown Ix Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,151,457.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. 2,077,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

