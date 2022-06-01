Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,755.3 days.

Shares of RANJF stock opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. Randstad has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.