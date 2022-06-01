Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $1.51. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 345.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $6.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RRC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,566,000 after purchasing an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Range Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,941,000 after purchasing an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 183,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 259,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

