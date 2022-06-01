Raymond James Downgrades EnWave (CVE:ENW) to Market Perform

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.65. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.18% from the company’s current price.
Shares of ENW stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,458. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.95 million and a P/E ratio of -23.93. EnWave has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92.
About EnWave (Get Rating)
