Raymond James Downgrades EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) to Market Perform

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NWVCF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. EnWave has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.02.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

