Raymond James Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.07.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.46.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.