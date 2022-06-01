Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

NYSE RYAM opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 91,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

