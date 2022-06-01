REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in May

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 972,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.2 days.

Shares of RNWEF opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. REC Silicon ASA has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

