Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Riskified (RSKD)

6/1/2022 – Riskified was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/26/2022 – Riskified was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/23/2022 – Riskified had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Riskified had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Riskified had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Riskified had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

RSKD stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,474. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $813.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 476,801 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 322.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 317,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 242,032 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 1,100,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

