Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2022 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – TransDigm Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $720.00 to $620.00.

5/11/2022 – TransDigm Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $720.00 to $620.00.

5/11/2022 – TransDigm Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $620.00.

5/10/2022 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2022 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

TDG traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $598.75. 7,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $531.23 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

