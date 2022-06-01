Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) in the last few weeks:

5/30/2022 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/22/2022 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/14/2022 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 585.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

