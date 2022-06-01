Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HF Sinclair (DINO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO) recently:

5/23/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

5/17/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $52.00.

5/16/2022 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

5/12/2022 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HF Sinclair Corporation is an energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. It owns and operates refineries located principally in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah. HF Sinclair Corporation, formerly known as HollyFrontier Corporation, is based in DALLAS. “

5/11/2022 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/10/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $52.00.

4/21/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DINO opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $50.93.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

