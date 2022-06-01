Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

5/24/2022 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

5/17/2022 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

4/26/2022 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $16,405,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $8,684,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

