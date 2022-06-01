Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PepGen (PEPG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ: PEPG) in the last few weeks:

5/31/2022 – PepGen is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – PepGen is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – PepGen is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – PepGen is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

PEPG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 82,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,716. PepGen Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

