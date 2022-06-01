Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TUI (TUIFY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS: TUIFY) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2022 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

5/16/2022 – TUI had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 160 ($2.02).

5/14/2022 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

5/12/2022 – TUI had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 285 ($3.61).

4/29/2022 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

4/23/2022 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

4/16/2022 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

4/9/2022 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Shares of TUIFY stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TUI AG has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.