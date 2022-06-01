Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA):

5/27/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $44.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $20.00.

5/24/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. 320,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,527. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

