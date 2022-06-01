Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ: SCHN) in the last few weeks:

5/31/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/25/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

5/19/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

4/8/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. 3,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,512. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

