Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN):

5/27/2022 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Aspen Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/13/2022 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2022 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2022 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen Technology’s Q3 performance benefitted from improving customer demand. The company is well-poised to gain from its diversified product portfolio especially its asset optimization and management software solutions and Asset Performance Management (APM) suite. Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions, proliferation of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, along with higher spend on software, will likely drive its top line in the long haul. Strategic acquisitions are likely to boost top line going forward. Proposed integration with Emerson’s OSI Inc and the Geological Simulation Software business bodes well. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, stiff competition in the asset management market along with supply chain disruptions and logistics bottlenecks are added concern.”

AZPN stock opened at $193.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $199.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

