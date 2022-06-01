Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($94.38) to GBX 7,700 ($97.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($117.66) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,677.78 ($97.14).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,276 ($79.40) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($62.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,709 ($84.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,394.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,099.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,115.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($78.62), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($606,383.88).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

