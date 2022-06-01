Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBGLY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($97.42) to GBX 8,000 ($101.21) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,363.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.