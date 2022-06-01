Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

RDEIY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.