Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.75. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 32.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Crowell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $48,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 361,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

