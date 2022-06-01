Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.
RRGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
