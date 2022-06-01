REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th.

RGNX opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after buying an additional 864,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,070,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after buying an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

