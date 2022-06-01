Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.43. Remark has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Remark by 152.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Remark by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 381,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,272,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 331,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Remark by 228.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 466,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

