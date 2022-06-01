Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.43. Remark has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%.
Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Remark (MARK)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.