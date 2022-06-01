Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Short Interest Down 16.6% in May

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
