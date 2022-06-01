Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on REPL. Wedbush cut their target price on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,436 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $50,131.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,494.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,171,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,299,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $712.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.46 and a current ratio of 19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

