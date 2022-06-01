Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Perrigo Company plc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Perrigo in a research note issued on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,693 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,046,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,679 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

