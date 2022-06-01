Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SB Financial Group (SBFG)

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SBFG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/29/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – SB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

5/13/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – SB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

4/11/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SBFG stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get SB Financial Group Inc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,045,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,265,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.