Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PAVmed (PAVM)

PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/31/2022 – PAVmed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “
- 5/21/2022 – PAVmed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “
- 5/17/2022 – PAVmed had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group to $3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2022 – PAVmed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “
- 4/7/2022 – PAVmed had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $4.00.
PAVM opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. PAVmed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.22.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAVmed (PAVM)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.