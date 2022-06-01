Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PAVmed (PAVM)

PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/31/2022 – PAVmed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

5/21/2022 – PAVmed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

5/17/2022 – PAVmed had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group to $3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/14/2022 – PAVmed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

4/7/2022 – PAVmed had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $4.00.

PAVM opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. PAVmed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Get PAVmed Inc alerts:

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in PAVmed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PAVmed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PAVmed by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PAVmed by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.