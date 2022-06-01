Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Qumu (QUMU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) in the last few weeks:

5/29/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Qumu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

5/13/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

QUMU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,551. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Get Qumu Co alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qumu news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qumu by 815,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.