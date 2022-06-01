Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Velo3D (VLD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) in the last few weeks:
- 6/1/2022 – Velo3D was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “
- 5/26/2022 – Velo3D was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/20/2022 – Velo3D was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/14/2022 – Velo3D was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 5/11/2022 – Velo3D had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $6.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Velo3D was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 4/22/2022 – Velo3D was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/15/2022 – Velo3D was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/5/2022 – Velo3D was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
NYSE:VLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 68,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $424.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Velo3D, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $13.18.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
