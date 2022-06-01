Research Analysts Set Expectations for Danone S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

DANOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3279 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

